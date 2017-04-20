York County man jailed for girlfriend’s murder to face charges in Pa.

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend and dumping her body off Interstate 83 in Maryland will face homicide charges in Pennsylvania.

Michael A. Morant, of Windsor Township, was charged last summer in Baltimore County, but the investigation has revealed 30-year-old Rebekah J. Strausbaugh was killed in her home, York Area Regional police said in charging documents.

Family members who reported Strausbaugh missing on June 26 told police she had planned to meet a man in Baltimore the previous weekend and her relationship with Morant was ending.

After investigators found Strausbaugh’s body in a wooded area along Interstate 83, Morant told them he drove to a Baltimore bar to pick up Strausbaugh on June 25 and they began arguing on the way home. He said after they stepped out of the car, he pushed her and caused her to fall and hit her head.

He then dragged her body in a wooded area, covered her body with a blanket, and left her there, police said.

A Baltimore County medical examiner later determined Strausbaugh had been strangled to death and did not have injuries consistent with a fall.

Police said Strausbaugh was found in the same workout clothing she was known to be wearing on June 24, based on surveillance video from a gas station and neighbors who saw the two arguing. Investigators added that it was unlikely she was in a bar because she was wearing no shoes.

Additionally, police said Morant’s cell phone records were consistent with something happening between him and Strausbaugh on June 24.

The phone records also showed that Morant’s employer called him repeatedly after he didn’t show up for work in the early hours of June 25, police said.

