Trio charged in $3K theft at Capital City Mall

WHTM Staff Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a group of out-of-town shoppers walked out of the Capital City Mall with over $3,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Sierra Gilbert, 22, Sha’Kaydia Walker, 28, and Erica Wheeler, all from Baltimore, are now facing felony theft charges for the April 14 incident.

Lower Allen police arrested the three during a traffic stop nearby. Mall security confirmed the theft, which totaled over $3,130.

The three are in Cumberland County Prison on $30,000 bail.

Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for April 26.

