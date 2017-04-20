Things to know if you are heading to Daybreak’s Town Takeover in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday morning, the ABC27 News Daybreak team is taking over Spring Carlisle.

Join Ali Lanyon, Amanda Peterson, Brett Thackara and James Crummel as they broadcast live from the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The team will be there from 5 to 7 a.m. Friday, April 21.

While the Carlisle Fairgrounds has multiple paid parking lots, unpaid admission will be available at Gate 3 for the Daybreak Town Takeover.

Drivers should enter Gate 3 via Carlisle Springs Road (Route 34). Turn at the intersection of K Street and Carlisle Springs Road toward the Fairgrounds and parking attendants will wave guests in at no charge.

Early admission and unpaid parking is applicable only for Daybreak’s Town Takeover. Cars must be removed from the lot at the culmination of the live broadcast.

Spring Carlisle runs April 19 to 23. During the car show, traffic in and around Carlisle will be heavy. Motorists are advised to allow extra time in that area.

If you are joining the Daybreak team, Meteorologist Brett Thackara says bring a light rain jacket. It will be mild but cloudy and a little damp.

Daybreak’s Town Takeover is on the road every Friday morning. Here is a list of the upcoming live shows. Check it to see when and where you can join in on the fun!

