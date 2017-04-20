The Art, Music, and Wine walk returns to West Pomfret Street

By Published:

The first block of West Pomfret street will come to life with art displays, musical performances, and gourmet wine and food tastings on April 20 from noon until five P.M.

Now celebrating our 10th year, The Art, Music, and Wine Walk combines local merchants, regionally renowned musicians, award winning art exhibits, and fine wine and food tastings into an afternoon celebration of spring and community.

With 8 participating merchants/wine stops, interactive art installations up and down the street, music by the Topper Brothers, street cartoonists and musicians, and a homemade wine competition judged by the Susquehanna Wine Guild, there’s something for everyone.

To learn more about the event or secure tickets, visit www.mkt.com/the-pomfret-group.

