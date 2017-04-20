Survivalist who ambushed police seeks to avoid death penalty

Michael Rubinkam, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein is led away by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers at the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Attorneys for Frein, charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of Pennsylvania Police Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, are asking a judge on the eve of his trial to throw out his videotaped confession. (Butch Comegys/The Times & Tribune via AP, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – A survivalist who shot and killed a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and injured another in an ambush at their barracks will now fight for his own life following his conviction on capital murder charges.

Eric Frein (freen) was convicted Wednesday of all 12 charges he faced more than two years after targeting the state police in a late-night sniper attack.

The focus now shifts to the impact of Frein’s crimes. He killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson, a 38-year-old Marine veteran, and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass, who was shot as he came to the aid of his mortally wounded comrade and suffers from a range of health problems.

Prosecutors will ask the same jury that convicted Frein to send him to death row. The penalty phase begins Thursday afternoon.

