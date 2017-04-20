Students compete in recycled art contest for Earth Day

By Published:
Jacqueline Eberle of Red Land High School poses with her first place sculpture entitled "Mother Nature Can't Hold Up the Earth on Her Own." (York County Solid Waste Authority)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Local high school students have found art in some of the strangest places, and they’re making it pay off for them.

The students used trash and recycled items to products pieces of artwork in the York County Solid Waste Authority’s recycled art contest to honor Earth Day. The students picked through collections of stuff that no one wanted or that was destined for landfills to produce their works of art.

Jacqueline Eberle of Red Land High School won first place with her sculpture entitled “Mother Nature Can’t Hold Up the Earth on Her Own.”

Justin Ruby of Central York High School was the second place winner.  Sadie Bower of Northern York High School finished third.

Sixteen students from seven school districts participated. All of the kids received art supply gift certificates.

Justin Ruby of Central York High School with his second place winner, “Ben”. (York County Solid Waste Authority)
Sadie Bower of Northern York High School with her third-place winner, “Recycled Dreams”. (York County Solid Waste Authority)

