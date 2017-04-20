State lawmakers host drug awareness event in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A pair of state lawmakers assembled a gathering Thursday night in Lancaster County for a discussion aimed to inform of the newest drug concerns and prevention methods.

Rep. Dave Zimmerman (R-Lancaster) and Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) held the event for residents of the 99th District at the Ephrata Main Theatre.

Representatives of local law enforcement, the county’s drug task force, and social service organizations were on hand to inform attendees about the signs of drug use and addiction.

Lock boxes to keep drugs out of the wrong hands were also made available.

Those who have overcome addictions were also in attendance.

A coroner’s report states that in 2015 there were 3,505 overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.

