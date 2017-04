MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 48th Pennsylvania Special Olympics Area M Games were filled with many athletes on Thursday.

More than 1,000 competitors from Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, Northern York and Schuylkill counties took part in the event at Messiah College.

There were track events, from dashes to the long and high jumps, as well as shot put.

The winners of the games compete at the state level.

