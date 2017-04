ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say someone shot into an elderly couple’s truck while it was parked outside their Adams County home.

The incident was reported April 9 in the 300 block of Bair Road, in Berwick Township.

Four rounds were fired into the truck, state police in Gettysburg said.

No other damage was reported.

