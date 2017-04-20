Reward offered for Dauphin County work release escapee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a work release escapee.

Michael Graver on Monday walked away from the Dauphin County Work Release Center and never returned, authorities said.

Graver is charged with escape and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call to 717-558-6900 or submit a tip on the Crime Watch website.

