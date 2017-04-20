Reward offered for Dauphin County work release escapee

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a work release escapee.

Michael Graver on Monday walked away from the Dauphin County Work Release Center and never returned, authorities said.

Graver is charged with escape and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call to 717-558-6900 or submit a tip on the Crime Watch website.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s