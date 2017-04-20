Razor recalls RipStik caster boards after reports of locking wheels

By Published:
(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Razor has recalled about 158,000 RipStik motorized caster boards after receiving more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says at least four people have been injured. One sustained a loose tooth and three others had scrapes and bruises.

The caster boards were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores and websites from February 2016 through April for about $180.

Owners should contact Razor for a free repair kit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s