Razor recalls RipStik caster boards after reports of locking wheels

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Razor has recalled about 158,000 RipStik motorized caster boards after receiving more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says at least four people have been injured. One sustained a loose tooth and three others had scrapes and bruises.

The caster boards were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores and websites from February 2016 through April for about $180.

Owners should contact Razor for a free repair kit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...