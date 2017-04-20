Police investigate use of counterfeit cash in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for answers after counterfeit money was used to make purchases in Dauphin County.

According to Susquehanna Township police, a dozen counterfeit $100 bills were used to make purchases in the 3700 block of Walnut Street.

The man suspected of using the phony money is described by police as being in his 40s or 50s. He is said to be 6-foot-3, about 350 pounds and has a clean-shaven head.

According to police, the suspect wore a black shirt, tan pants and white Nike shoes. He drove a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the use of fake cash is asked to contact Det. Meier with the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-909-9246.

