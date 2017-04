The Penn State Cancer Institute is throwing a “Surviving and Thriving” celebration in honor of cancer survivors throughout the midstate.

Even after surviving cancer, families still need help dealing with the emotional stress that goes along with it. The event celebrates survivors and offer tips on living after cancer.

Event Details:

Surviving and Thriving

Hershey Lodge

Friday, June 9th, 8:30 am – 1:00 p.m.

Learn more online at www.pennstatehealth.com.

