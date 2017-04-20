Participants react to Sen. Casey’s answers in ABC27 town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey fielded questions from Democrats, Republicans and Independents from all over the state when he participated in ABC27’s live town hall Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the people who asked the questions reacted to the Democratic senator’s answers.

Laszlo Pasztor, a Republican from Cumberland County, wanted to know where Casey stands on abortion. Pasztor said he was troubled by the senator’s response.

“I’m still wondering where he is,” he said. “I did not get clarity on that and over the years I know that’s an issue that’s come up.”

Eileen Smink, a Republican from Dauphin County, questioned the senator about Social Security and Medicare reform.

“I really wanted to understand what he was going to do, what actions they were going to take, and I don’t think I really felt like he addressed that,” she said.

“I feel as a career politician, if he wants to keep his job, he knows that he needs to do whatever he can to keep it,” Ron Eckman, an Independent from Dauphin County said, “and to do that, he needs to please the masses that want him to go left.”

The participants may politically disagree on a number of issues, but they did agree on the outcome of the town hall.

“Currently, with the political climate, especially with some of the town hall meetings, it’s been very contentious,” Pasztor said. “It was refreshing to see that we were civil. Our questions were sharp and they were difficult, but we were not difficult.”

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey has not yet accepted an invitation to participate in a similar town hall.

