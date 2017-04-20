Pa. bill ups jail time, fines for repeat DUI offenders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator has introduced legislation to toughen penalties for repeat DUI offenders.

Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) said his proposal, Senate Bill 635, mandates at least two years of jail time for someone convicted of more than two DUIs in a 10-year period.

Under current law, the minimum jail time for third and subsequent offenses is 10 days.

The maximum fine would also increase, from $5,000 to $15,000.

A repeat offender who causes the death of another person while DUI could be charged with third-degree murder.

Martin said Pennsylvania’s current DUI laws are inadequate and ineffective at preventing repeat offenders.

“We have seen far too many tragedies in which innocent citizens have been victimized by the recklessness of others,” he said in a statement. “We need to make sure repeat offenders face a punishment that matches the dangerous nature of the crime.”

