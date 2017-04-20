New York man held in ex-girlfriend’s fatal beating, robbery

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (AP) – A New York man has been jailed in the beating death of his ex-girlfriend and the related robbery of her mother’s Pennsylvania home last month.

Police say 18-year-old Edia Lawrence of Bronx used a ball bat to beat Ahshantianna Johnson about 3 a.m. March 25.

That’s when police say Lawrence and two still-unidentified men broke into Johnson’s mother’s home and made the woman call Johnson and tell her to come home. Police say Lawrence believed the 19-year-old Mount Wolf woman had stolen money that he earned dealing drugs. The couple had dated and been classmates in high school.

Johnson never regained consciousness and died five days after she was beaten.

Lawrence was arraigned Wednesday and doesn’t have an attorney listed in court papers. He’s charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, robbery and other counts.

