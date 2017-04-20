Milder today with a passing shower or storm

Today will be slightly unsettled, but by no means a washout. Expect a couple of showers during the morning from a dying storm complex moving in from Ohio. Later today, some peeks of sunshine could help to trigger a shower or a thunderstorm for the afternoon and evening. It will be a much warmer day today ahead of a cold front and thanks to southwesterly flow. Highs will be in the mid 70s. While some storms could be on the strong side today, the best chance for severe weather remains north and west of our area. Tonight will bring the chance for more passing showers and thunderstorms with mild temperatures, around 60 degrees.

The front moving through today will stall out early tomorrow with a few lingering showers Friday morning. After lunch, some clearing is expected and it should be nice later in the day for outdoor activities. Unfortunately, clouds roll back in Friday night and the weekend looks a bit dreary. There is some uncertainty about the amount of rain this weekend and the exact timing. For now, it looks like Saturday will be mainly cloudy with some drizzle. While much of the day will likely stay dry, by Saturday evening a steady rain will develop and continue through at least Sunday morning. Some models keep Sunday mainly dry now, but showers still look like a good bet at least for the first half of the day. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s. The specifics surrounding the weekend will be monitored closely by our meteorologists and we’ll post updates as we receive new data. Keep it here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...