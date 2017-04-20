Man had knife on school property, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Thursday and charged with having a weapon on the property of a Dauphin County school.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, Derrick Charles, 21, was walking on the property of the Londonderry School on Bamberger Road.

Police say Charles had a knife in his possession.

Charles was charged with criminal trespass and possession of a weapon on school property. He is in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

No students or staff members were threatened or harmed.

