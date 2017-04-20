Man had knife on school property, police say

By Published:
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Thursday and charged with having a weapon on the property of a Dauphin County school.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, Derrick Charles, 21, was walking on the property of the Londonderry School on Bamberger Road.

Police say Charles had a knife in his possession.

Charles was charged with criminal trespass and possession of a weapon on school property. He is in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

No students or staff members were threatened or harmed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s