Harrisburg Beer Week kicks off Friday. The nine-day event raises money for Harrisburg River Rescue. Last year they were able to collect $40,000 for the emergency service organization.

To learn more about the events and what’s new this year, watch co-found Sara Bozich and River Rescue’s Tony Reigle on Daybreak. You can also visit http://www.harrisburgbeerweek.com.

