Harley-Davidson to lay off 118 positions at York facility

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Harley-Davidson announced Thursday that it will cut 118 positions at its York County facility.

The company is moving production of its Softail cruiser motorcycles from the plant in Springettsbury Township to Kansas City, Missouri, beginning with the 2018 model year. Harley-Davidson will add 118 positions at its Kansas City plant.

“I was disappointed to hear the news,” Springettsbury Township Manager Ban Marchant said.

Company spokeswoman Bernadette Lauer said employees were told of plans for the production shift in November 2015.

The layoffs will impact 110 hourly workers and eight non-production employees.

Marchant said the loss of jobs could have a significant impact on the area.

“It [Harley-Davidson] is an integral part of our economy, not just for Springettsbury, but regionally,” he said. “Their impact on our neighboring municipalities and the county all have a compounding impact on the level of service we enjoy.”

Lauer said the layoffs will begin June 23 and last through late July.

Some are optimistic that Harley-Davidson will eventually bring jobs back to York County.

Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, said he hopes Harley-Davidson remains committed to York County.

“This is not the most of exciting news,” he said. “Ultimately, the end game is that Harley is optimizing efficiency and they are more competitive so that as they continue to crank out tens of thousands of motorcycles a year, York is still a central figure in that manufacturing.”

Lauer said once the layoffs happen, there will still be 800 employees at the Springettsbury Township plant.

