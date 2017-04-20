Harley-Davidson to lay off 118 positions at York facility

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

Haley-Davidson announcing Thursday that they will layofff 118 positions at their York County Plant.

The company is moving production of their Softail Motorcycle from the York plant to their plant in Kansas City, Missouri.

Harley-Davidson will add 118 positions at their Kansas City Plant.

The layoffs will begin taking effect on June 23rd and last through late July.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

