Hanover police send warning to dog owners

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hanover Borough Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for women who act suspiciously near homes with dogs.

Police have received reports this month about incidents in the 300 block of York Street and the 200 block of Charles Street.

One resident reported to police that a woman picked up one of their dogs before she was confronted. The woman, described as being in her late 30s to early 40s, put the dog down and drove away in a light blue sedan. The dog owner reported that the woman had gray hair.

In another reported incident, a woman carrying a leash approached a property with dogs outside. A witness confronted the woman before she left the scene in an SUV.

Police say the woman in the second incident is described as having short dark hair.

The behavior of these women is considered by police to be highly suspicious.

The department does not have any reports of stolen dogs at this time, but residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, especially when dogs are outside.

