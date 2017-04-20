Florida man arrested in Camp Hill for credit card theft

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Florida man is in Cumberland County Prison after police say he spent thousands of dollars at the Walmart in Camp Hill using stolen credit cards.

Creighton McMorris, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with ID theft, access device fraud, and related charges.

At the time of the arrest, McMorris was in possession of a Florida ID that displayed his photo but with a different name.

Police believe the more than $5,000 he spent at Walmart was for money orders.

McMorris’s bail was set at $30,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 26.

The US Secret Service assisted with the investigation.

