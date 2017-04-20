EZDRY food dehydrators recalled for burn, fire risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Greenfield World Trade is recalling EZDRY food dehydrators that can overheat and pose fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 13 reports of the dehydrator overheating and the plastic unit melting, including six reports of fire and one report resulting in property damage, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

No injuries have been reported.

The six-tray food dehydrators were sold at Kohl’s stores and Amazon.com from June through February for between $40 and $50. EZDRY and model number EPD60W are printed on a white label on the bottom.

Owners should contact Greenfield for instructions on returning the dehydrators for a free replacement or full refund.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...