East Lampeter man pleads guilty to child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man arrested with his father on child pornography charges will serve at least two years in prison.

David Mishler Jr., 26, of East Lampeter Township, was sentenced to 2-10 years in exchange for a recent guilty plea to seven felonies, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Mishler and his father, 56-year-old David Mishler Sr., were arrested in January after the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force traced lewd materials to their home. Detectives said they seized numerous computers, DVDs, and other devices that contained child pornography.

David Mishler Sr. is scheduled for trial in August.

