Dauphin County seeks photos of 4 Vietnam War veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Commissioners and the county’s Veterans Affairs office needs help honoring four Vietnam War veterans from Dauphin County.

It’s part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall project, which features over 3,100 photos and names of service members from Pennsylvania who sacrificed all in Vietnam.

Those Dauphin County veterans still sought are:

Carl M. Morris, of Harrisburg, whose date of birth was May 18, 1949 and served in the Marine Corps

Owen F. Neumyer, of Harrisburg, whose date of birth was Dec. 3, 1930 and served in the Marine Corps

John J. Paluscio, of Harrisburg, whose date of birth was March 23, 1944 and served in the Army

Billy A. Thompson, of Harrisburg, whose date of birth was Jan. 16, 1932 and served in the Army

Instructions on how to submit a photo can also be found at http://www.vvmf.org/how-to-submit.

