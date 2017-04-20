Carlisle spring car show revs up

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the first car show of the year in Carlisle and the biggest one yet.

More people and more vendors are signed up than ever, which means a lot of great people and stories to find.

David Weed, a loyal car show vendor since ’95, showed us his new ride.

“The bumpers came from a guy near Washington, D.C. The license plate, I made it from three Montana plates and a Pennsylvania plate. The frame came from Lockwood, N.Y.,” he rattled on. “The hubcaps are all different. They came from all over the country.”

All the pieces from Weed’s car, which he made himself, have one common thread.

“I have found the parts for it for the past three or four years at Carlisle,” he said.

It’s a puzzle from decades of car shows.

“This is my first time driving it,” Weed said. “It’s only got, like, 10 miles on it.”

Weed and his Ford are a living, revving example of what pieces together the Carlisle Car Show, especially this year.

“It’s a year where we see registration for all of our car shows up,” Carlisle Events spokesman Mike Garland said, “registrations to be a vendor up.”

This year, there’s also an extra day at the auction — Thursday, Friday and Saturday events.

But with all that, comes more traffic.

“You might expect a 45-minute drive between 81 and the fairgrounds if you’re coming from the northern part of I-81,” Garland said. “It is just all about exercising caution and being patient.”

You might want to take that lesson from David Weed.

“I’m trying to find a ’48 to ’50 running board,” he said, searching the aisles.

Even though it’s driveable, Weed is still piecing together his prized possession.

“I found a person, just came by a while ago, and he says he got one,” he said.

