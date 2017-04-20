Auditor general: York schools improved finances; record keeping needs work

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says the York City school district is in a better financial position than it was a few years ago, but it still has problems.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Thursday released an audit of the school district that covered July 2010 through June 2015.

DePasquale said the audit found the district failed to closely monitor employee credit card spending, which quadrupled from $58,363 in 2011-12 to $235,981 in 2015-16. He said the lack of oversight could make the district potentially vulnerable to credit card misuse and abuse.

The audit also found problems with the district’s oversight of its cellular phones and data plans. He said the district paid for numerous unused lines at an estimated annual cost of $25,000.

He added that only 36 cell phone lines were being reimbursed by employees – who used the phones and data plans for just $25 a month – while another 223 lines were not being reimbursed, and no one was monitoring whether the phones were used for business purposes.

The state Education Department declared the district in moderate financial recovery status in December 2012.

Since then, DePasquale said the district increased its general fund balance from $2.7 million to $17 million in 2014-15, and it decreased its long-term debt by $15.7 million.

