Wolf to sign temporary fix for unemployment comp system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will sign legislation to flush $15 million into a chaotic state unemployment compensation system that’s forcing the jobless to wait longer to get questions answered or benefits checks.

Wolf’s office said Wednesday, however, that the money is a short-term fix and that lawmakers must find a long-term solution. The Senate passed the bill 41-8 on Wednesday, a day after the House overwhelmingly approved it.

The money is designed to stabilize the system until next year.

The state laid off 499 workers in December after the Senate’s Republican majority blocked a $57.5 million funding bill over concerns the money was propping up an inefficient system.

Wolf’s administration sued International Business Machines Corp. last month over a costly and failed effort dating back to 2006 to upgrade software to process unemployment claims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...