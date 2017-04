Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Sgt. Harry F. Kitner, of Shermans Dale, served with the Army Air Force in the South Pacific during WWII. His son, Spec. 4 Glenn E. Kitner, served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

We salute you and thank you for serving.

