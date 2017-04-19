Springettsbury Township settles lawsuit over 2012 police shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Springettsbury Township and York County have settled a civil lawsuit brought by the family of a man who was fatally shot by police officers in December 2012, according to the police chief.

Chief Daniel Stump said the township was required to accept the settlement by its insurance carrier. He said he would have preferred the case go to trial for a court decision on the officers’ actions.

“I stand behind the actions of the officers who were forced to make a very difficult decision that evening based on the tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances confronting them,” Stump said in a statement on the department’s website.

“The decision to take a life is one officers hope they will never have to make but are willing to do so for the sake of protecting innocent lives.”

The lawsuit claimed officers used excessive force when they shot Todd Shultz 15 times outside the Kmart at 1094 Haines Road.

The officers tried unsuccessfully to subdue Shultz with a stun gun, but he walked toward the officers with a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors.

