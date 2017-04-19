Senate bill allows school personnel access to guns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The senate education committee will vote on a bill that would allow school personnel access to guns in the building or on school grounds.

Senate Bill 383 would allow each school district to establish its own policy on the issue. The person allowed access to the guns will have to meet certain requirements. They must have a license to carry a concealed firearm. They must also maintain a certification in the use of handling a firearm under a specific safety program.

The bill is sponsored by both democrats and republicans.

The senate education committee will vote on the bill Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

