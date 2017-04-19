Sen. Casey Town Hall: recapping the conversation online

Sen. Bob Casey joined ABC27 Wednesday night for a live town hall.
.SenBobCasey says he's honored to be here. #CaseyTownHall pic.twitter.com/URrCMySnSw
.SenBobCasey asked if he is Pro Life or Pro Choice. Casey says he's a Pro Life Democrat. #CaseyTownHall pic.twitter.com/iWuOAaidhQ
Concerned veteran asks @SenBobCasey if Obamacare will stay. Casey says repeal needs to be taken off the table. pic.twitter.com/GEuBRx6WsE
Altoona teen asks Casey about college affordability. Casey says college leaders need to meet politicians halfway. pic.twitter.com/3FNqbz7Qjg
Interesting fact about @SenBobCasey — he played basketball and graduated from Scranton Preparatory School in 1978. #CaseyTownHall pic.twitter.com/mkOn2rVVwP
.@SenBobCasey disagrees with social media comment that he's been too "meager." Says he will continue to focus on kids, jobs. #CaseyTownHall
In studio guest asks @SenBobCasey if he will commit on not taking corporate donations. Casey says getting corporate donations is essential.
Business owner asks @SenBobCasey what he can do for small businesses in PA. Casey says we need tax reform and health care affordability.
Crime Stoppers worker says pharmaceuticals are responsible for opioid addiction. @SenBobCasey says we have to do something constructive.
.@SenBobCasey Says pharmaceuticals need to stop over prescribing. Problem is getting worse with opioids.
.@SenBobCasey says strong enforcement is needed so guns don't get in the wrong hands. pic.twitter.com/czCCfxPcQA
.@SenBobCasey says he needs to hear from people about program cuts. Casey says we need to fight hard. #CaseyTownHall
Interesting @SenBobCasey fact — he and his wife, Terese, were married in 1985 and live in Scranton. They have 4 daughters. #CaseyTownHall pic.twitter.com/muSNkvdpkb
Registered Republican asks @SenBobCasey about Social Security and Medicare. pic.twitter.com/grWOTN9V3L
.@SenBobCasey says we need to stop privatization measures. #CaseyTownHall
Wilkes-Barre resident says city is lacking in local services. @SenBobCasey says we ought to support community development block grants.
.@SenBobCasey gets question about disability rights and health care. Casey says his one word answer is Medicaid. pic.twitter.com/uhOHLPy2fQ
@SenBobCasey says he is pleased with the citizen engagement he says in PA. #CaseyTownHall
.@SenBobCasey says Trump's proposed health care bill was a giveaway to the super rich. pic.twitter.com/QUpAOkjcL9
.@SenBobCasey says Democrats, including himself, need to engage with more people that don't agree with them. #CaseyTownHall
Interesting @SenBobCasey fact — he taught 5th grade and coached 8th grade basketball in inner city Philadelphia. #CaseyTownHall pic.twitter.com/OELAj2ErhS
.@SenBobCasey asked about clean water rules. Casey says he supports FRAC Act and strong legislation to protect environment. #CaseyTownHall
.@SenBobCasey asked how he can bring high paying jobs. Casey says through infrastructure, reforming tax codes, increasing minimum wage.
.@SenBobCasey says he voted against Justice Gorsuch because he was far too right, leaned toward corporate interest, among other things.
That concludes tonight's #CaseyTownHall. A special thanks to @SenBobCasey and all those who participated. pic.twitter.com/tlC63TG6l0
