Semper Fit Challenge honors a fallen marine while giving back

In January 2016, two military helicopters crashed during a training mission off of Hawaii. Twelve marines were missing including Sgt. Adam Schoeller from the Midstate. As days went on, searchers found debris and empty life rafts but not the men.

Schoeller parents, Ralph and Laurie Schoeller, formed the Sgt. Adam C. Schoeller, USMC, Memorial Fund Inc. to support the types of military family support organizations that reached out to them and also to support organizations that award scholarships to young adults who choose to enter the military.

Adam’s Semper Fit Challenge and Semper Fest on May 6 will will raise funds and honor Adam’s sacrifice. It will be a multi-tiered fitness challenge and family friendly activity “hub” to be held at Carlisle Events (Carlisle Fairgrounds). Pennsylvania. The design of this event will include a 5K run/walk and a Virtual 5K run/walk for people to run in their respective locations. There will also be an iterative silent auction, food concessions, Craft and DSA vendors, a showcase for military support non-profit organizations, grandstand musical entertainment and other activities for the non-competitor audience.

For information, call (717) 486-3987 or visit SchoellerMemorialFund.org.

