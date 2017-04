MILFORD, Mass. (AP) – Prison officials are reporting former NFL star Aaron Hernandez s dead after hanging himself in his cell.

This comes less than a week after he was acquitted in a Boston double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

Hernandez had denied killing those men but was serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

