Police seek tips to ID New Bloomfield pharmacy robber

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released a photo of a man wanted for robbing the New Bloomfield Pharmacy this week.

State police in Newport said the unknown man demanded drugs Monday from the pharmacy on West Main Street. He told an employee no one wold get hurt if he received the drugs.

He did not display a weapon.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...