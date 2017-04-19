Armed robber hit Fairview Township motel

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who had a gun when he robbed a Fairview Township motel.

Township police said the man displayed the gun in the lobby when he demanded money from the Motel 6 at 200 Commerce Drive just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Nobody was hurt.

The robber was wearing a white t-shirt, bright green shorts, a black hat, and something white covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267.

