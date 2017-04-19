Police renew call for tips in triple-homicide case

By Published:

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators have renewed calls for the public’s help to solve a triple homicide in Franklin County nearly 10 months ago.

Brandon Cole, 47, of Fayetteville, and Wendy Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, were shot to death June 25 inside a barn on Welsh Run Road in Montgomery Township. The property owner, 36-year-old Phillip Jackson, was shot outside the barn and died at a hospital.

No suspects have been arrested and a motive for the shootings remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin County Crime Solvers at 717-263-3000. The organization is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s