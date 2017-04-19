Police renew call for tips in triple-homicide case

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators have renewed calls for the public’s help to solve a triple homicide in Franklin County nearly 10 months ago.
Brandon Cole, 47, of Fayetteville, and Wendy Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, were shot to death June 25 inside a barn on Welsh Run Road in Montgomery Township. The property owner, 36-year-old Phillip Jackson, was shot outside the barn and died at a hospital.
No suspects have been arrested and a motive for the shootings remains unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin County Crime Solvers at 717-263-3000. The organization is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.
