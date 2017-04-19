Plenty of clouds today, warmer tomorrow

How great was yesterday? Hopefully you got a chance to get outside and enjoy it because today will be gray and dreary. A little sunshine to start today will quickly give way to onshore flow, clouds, and patchy drizzle. A few light showers are possible at times today too with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s this afternoon. That easterly breeze will stick around tonight with more clouds and scattered showers. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 50s.

Tomorrow will bring a little sunshine with temperatures shooting up to the mid 70s. A little humidity in the air could help trigger a stray shower at times or even a pop-up thunderstorm toward evening. Some of those showers may linger into Friday morning, but most of Friday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Friday will stay warm too, with highs again in the mid 70s.

The weekend is looking like a split, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and rainy conditions on Sunday. Temperatures look to be seasonable Saturday and a bit cooler with the rain on Sunday. Outdoor plans on Sunday may be hard to come by…stay tuned.

