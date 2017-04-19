Pennsylvania preps charges in alleged license plate fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s attorney general’s office says it is preparing to file charges against a dozen people and 14 businesses as part of an organized crime ring that rented out fraudulent license plates.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro was scheduled to discuss the case later Wednesday.

The office says the ring profited by renting out thousands of license plates it fraudulently obtained in Pennsylvania. It says the license plate users avoided paying nearly $2 million in fines and fees for parking, EZ Pass, insurance and car loans in multiple states.

The attorney general’s office also says the ring “washed” vehicle titles to launder money.

