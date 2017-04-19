Penbrook police arrest 2nd suspect in shooting

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have a second suspect in custody for a shooting incident last week that critically injured a 20-year-old man.

Genaro Rivera, 19, of Harrisburg, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon to face a charge of aggravated assault, Penbrook police said.

His bail at Dauphin County Prison is set at $500,000.

Another 19-year-old Harrisburg man, Dante Thompson, surrendered to authorities the day after Thursday’s shooting in the 2900 block of Elm Street.

Thompson faces aggravated assault and other counts. He’s in the prison on $750,000 bail.

According to charging documents, the victim was sitting on a porch when Thompson and Rivera drove up to the home and got into a physical confrontation with him.

Witnesses told police that Thompson was pistol-whipping the man when the gun went off and struck the victim in the head.

