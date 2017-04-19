Pa. panel votes to expand grocery store wine sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A House committee has advanced legislation to expand wine sales in Pennsylvania grocery stores.

House Bill 975 would allow all grocery stores to obtain permits to sell wine, not just those with seating capacity.

The measure also would allow retailers to buy wine from private-sector wholesalers, brokers, and winemakers – not from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The bill advanced from the House Liquor Control Committee on Tuesday by vote of 15-12. It now goes to the full House for consideration.

