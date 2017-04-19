New Carlisle restaurant announced for old Masland site

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Events has announced its first two takers for the site of the old Masland factory.

The Masland building was destroyed in a massive fire in May 2012, leaving the already vacant site an eyesore in that part of town.

Carlisle Events bought the property in 2010. Since then, there’s been a lot of talk about redevelopment in the area. Now, the owner of Marcello’s Ristorante and Pizzeria has announced he’s putting a second restaurant there.

“It’s been almost 12 years,” owner Alfredo Iannuzzi said of his Carlisle pizzeria. “Very good, very busy.”

He’s no newbie to Carlisle, and definitely not to pizza.

“Real traditional Neapolitan pizzas,” Iannuzzi said. “The way my grandmother used to make it. My touch, pretty much. Nothing special.”

But he’s been craving something new for a while.

“My dream in this business has always been having a nice upscale restaurant with a full wine list and full bar,” he said.

Like a fairy godmother, Carlisle Events granted him that wish.

“Alfredo at Marcello’s has been somebody that’s been an anchor for us for a long time. He’s someone we can depend on,” Carlisle Events spokesman Mike Garland said.

The group offered Iannuzzi a spot alongside planned townhouses, other restaurants and a hotel. Carlisle Events said that hotel will be a Homewood Suites.

“The hopes are that once the development is completed in the coming years, it’ll give the north side of Carlisle a facelift,” says Garland.

Iannuzzi says his next restaurant will have a new look, too.

“Nice warm, southern Italian look,” he said. He plans to call it Pompeii, a town not far from where he grew up in Italy. “Going to offer brick oven pizza, steak, seafood.”

But he promises to use his same old, award-winning “special touch.”

Carlisle Events will hold a public hearing about granting Pompeii a liquor license on May 11.

The group hopes to break ground on the restaurant and hotel this summer. The restaurant is expected to open next spring.

