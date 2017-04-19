Mommy’s Time Out: A moms’ afternoon out to support parents experiencing baby loss

Self-care is very important for moms, but also something that often takes a back burner to the day to day challenges of family life.

Midstate newborn photographer and mom Mary Ramirez is hosting a “Mom’s Afternoon Out” to encourage that self-care while also supporting Sweet Grace Ministries – a Chambersburg-based organization that supports families experiencing the loss of a baby.

Sweet Grace Ministries aims to provide comfort, hope, and empathy to families enduring miscarriage, ectopic, stillbirth, and neonatal death. It is partnered with nine PA hospitals and ships items across the U.S., has four PA support groups, offers photography, gowns, comfort baskets and more.

Sweet Grace Founder Katy Dortenzo lost her daughter, Cicely, in utero. She appeared on Good Day PA along with Mary Ramirez to showcase what Sweet Grace Ministries offers and to invite Midstate moms to the “Moms Afternoon Out.”

Details:

Mom’s Afternoon Out, a fundraising event for Sweet Grace Ministries

Sunday, April 23

Strock’s Catering Barn

729 Williams Grove Road

Mechanicsburg

$5 cover fee at the door goes to Sweet Grace Ministries. Attendees receive five raffle tickets for prizes

For more information, call: (717) 461-3038 or visit SweetGraceMinistries.com.

