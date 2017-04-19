Missing boy last seen in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police need help finding a missing boy who was last seen in Harrisburg.

Navon Gonzalez was recently spotted in the area of 13th and Kittatinny streets.

Police say Gonzalez ran away from home on April 10.

He has been listed as a missing juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900. Tips can be submitted at SwataraPolice.org.

