Leola man pleads guilty in high-speed DUI crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Leola man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a high-speed DUI crash in 2015 that left him and three others seriously injured.

Alexis M. Felix, 22, admitted Tuesday in Lancaster County Court that he was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol when he veered off the New Holland Pike and crashed into two trees.

Testing revealed Felix had a .86-percent blood-alcohol level and an active component of marijuana during the Sept. 18, 2015 crash in Upper Leacock Township.

Two passengers suffered skull fractures in the crash. One passenger told police that at one point the speedometer indicated 130 mph in the posted 40-mph zone.

Judge Joseph Madenspacher accepted Felix’s plea and is expected to order a sentence after a background check is completed in about two months.

Felix pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular aggravated assault while DUI, four counts of misdemeanor DUI, and three summary citations.

