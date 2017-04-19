Lebanon police investigate shots fired incident

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon police don’t believe anyone was hurt after shots were fired this morning in the city.

Officers responded at around 6:20 a.m. to the intersection of Sarah and Emerson streets where several shell casings were found.

Police say the incident was not a random act and will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Dept. at 717-272-5451 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

