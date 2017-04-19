I-83 northbound closed in Lemoyne area for fuel cleanup

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo courtesy: PennDOT

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – An incident on Interstate 83 in the Lemoyne area has blocked traffic.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the load in a tractor-trailer shifted and punched a hole in the truck’s fuel tank, according to PennDOT.

A Cumberland County 911 dispatcher said an estimated 80 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the roadway near the Lemoyne exit.

Cleanup has closed all northbound lanes in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

