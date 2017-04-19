Harrisburg woman charged with 3rd-degree murder for fatal heroin overdose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been arrested for selling heroin to another woman who died of an overdose.

Nicole M. Murray, 34, is charged with third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, and related drug charges.

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office said Murray on July 5 sold heroin to 42-year-old Christine Schechterly, who had never used the drug. She urged Schechterly to take the heroin and prepared a syringe for injecting it, prosecutors said.

Schechterly died in an apartment in the 100 block of Evergreen Street. An autopsy concluded the cause of death was multiple drug toxicity and the manner of death was homicide.

Witnesses told police Murray had overdosed in the same apartment only a few weeks earlier. A Harrisburg officer saved her life by using the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.

When she was told she had overdosed, authorities say Murray replied, “again?”

Murray was placed in Dauphin County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 24.

