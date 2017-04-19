Harrisburg School District responds after parents express restroom concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jennifer Snavely was attending a parent teacher conference at Rowland Academy when she went to use the girls restroom.

Snavely says the conditions were shocking.

“There was graffiti all over the walls and on the stalls,” Snavely said. “The doors on the stalls would not close and the signs were knocked down in the hallways.”

Snavely says he walked out without using the restroom, and she says that she could smell an odor coming from the boys restroom.

“It was a very strong odor,” Snavely said. “It made my eyes watery.”

Snavely posted pictures on social media. She wanted parents to get involved, and express their concerns to the school board.

During Monday’s board meeting, board members said that the issue would be considered a top priority.

On Tuesday, the district issued a statement:

The School Board of Directors and District Administration are aware of the situation at Rowland Academy. Approved last evening in accordance with the Recovery Plan, Aramark (the District’s Facilities Management Contractor) will be generating a five-year capital maintenance plan. The plan will consider our current and planned future resources and our needs. The plan prioritizes items having the highest positive impact on creating and maintaining a positive learning environment. Items regarding bathroom cleanliness recently brought to our attention were addressed immediately with the District’s Facilities Management Contractor, janitorial supervisors and staff.

Snavely says she hopes the district will consider using restroom monitors who can control the number of students who go in the restroom and they can make sure that no child is causing damage in the restroom or hallway.

